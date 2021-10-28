Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 16,354.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $21,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVERTEC by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVTC opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.