Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,210 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Assurant worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

AIZ stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.