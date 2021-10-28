Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $24.03 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

