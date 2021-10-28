Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1,130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,245 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.