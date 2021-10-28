Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,921 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

