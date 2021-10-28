Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.43.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.