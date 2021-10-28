Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.43.
NASDAQ MANH opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.98.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
