MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 158.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 294.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 295,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

