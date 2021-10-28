Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 4.7%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €42.60 ($50.12) and last traded at €43.60 ($51.29). Approximately 63,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.75 ($53.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $337.84 million and a PE ratio of 32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.80.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

