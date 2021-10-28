Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.40. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

