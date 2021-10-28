Marcus Boehm Buys 5,000 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00.

Shares of VYNT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 212.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

