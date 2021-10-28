Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.33

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,123,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 552,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.