Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Marin Software has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.05.

In other Marin Software news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marin Software stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Marin Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

