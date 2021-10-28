Mark L. Smith Sells 3,672 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

