Mark L. Smith Sells 3,672 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
