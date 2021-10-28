Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $312.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,646,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.28. The company has a market capitalization of $880.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

