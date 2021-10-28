Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

