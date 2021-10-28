Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.57.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,361. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

