Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 41,508 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 803.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.