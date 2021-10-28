Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,612 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

