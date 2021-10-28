Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

