Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

GL opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

