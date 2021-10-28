Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.97 Million Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

