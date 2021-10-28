Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

