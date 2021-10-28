Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

