Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Posts Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,694. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Mastech Digital worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.