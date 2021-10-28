Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $147,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,715 shares of company stock valued at $148,388,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.84. 86,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

