Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

