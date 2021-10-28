Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.
NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $47.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80.
In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 593.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
