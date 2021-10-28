Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $47.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 593.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.