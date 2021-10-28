Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $28,519,430.60 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72.

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.