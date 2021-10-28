Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.13

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $23.25. Materialise shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 2,274 shares.

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

