Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.13

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $23.25. Materialise shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 2,274 shares.
MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
