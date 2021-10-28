Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Materion reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

