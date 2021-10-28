Matthew B. Kelpy Purchases 100 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVR stock opened at $4,815.00 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,031.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,963.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

