Maven Securities LTD Takes $178,000 Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VERA stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

