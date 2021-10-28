MAX Exchange Token Hits One Day Volume of $104,683.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $756,978.57 and approximately $104,683.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,865.01 or 1.00078787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.03 or 0.00525393 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00299530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00184997 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

