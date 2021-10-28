MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Posts Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

MXL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 439,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,698. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

