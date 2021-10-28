McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. McAfee reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McAfee by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in McAfee by 364.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in McAfee by 218.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFE stock remained flat at $$21.50 during trading on Thursday. 575,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,069. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.23. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

