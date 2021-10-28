McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.84. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 8,280 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

