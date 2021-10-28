McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.66.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

