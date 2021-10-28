McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.66.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

