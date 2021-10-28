McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

McKesson has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $21.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

MCK stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. McKesson has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,993 shares of company stock worth $9,410,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

