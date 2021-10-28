Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.59

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.59 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.73). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 15,239,148 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.59. The firm has a market cap of £222.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.