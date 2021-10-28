Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Medifast has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.700-$14.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.70-14.17 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $192.15 on Thursday. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

