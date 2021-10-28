Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

