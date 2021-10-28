Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $280,208.82 and $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.00309076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,710,886 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

