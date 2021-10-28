Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $587.78

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 587.78 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 752.60 ($9.83). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.80), with a volume of 591,060 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 772.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 587.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 100.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

