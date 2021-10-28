MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2,050.00.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,965.13.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,500.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30,000.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,773.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,597.58. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.