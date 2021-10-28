Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.4-47.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.25 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.650-$5.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.28.

MRK opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,044,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

