Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.40 billion-$47.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.16 billion.

MRK stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

