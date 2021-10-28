MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €200.50 ($235.88) and last traded at €202.50 ($238.24). Approximately 214,636 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €203.20 ($239.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €169.07.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.