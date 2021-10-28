Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,254,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

