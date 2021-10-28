Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY21 guidance to $18.75-19.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$19.400 EPS.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

